Herentals, Ngezi Platinum pick first wins of the season

Newcomers Sheasham and Green Fuel remained winless in the Castle Lager Premiership after dropping points on Saturday.

The two teams faved each other and played a goalless draw in Zvishavane.

Green Fuel, who are on the bottom of the table, had to come from behind and scored a late goal to salvage second point of the season.

The Construction Boys also remained on the drop zone after registering their fourth draw of the campaign.

Ngezi Platinum recorded their first win in the new term after edging Manica Diamonds 0-1 in Mutare.

Captain Qadr Amin scored the solitary in the first half, netting from the spot following the referee’s decision to award the penalty to Madamburo.

The Gem Boys also got a penalty for themselves before the break but failed to convert it.

Elsewhere, Herentals also registered their first victory, thanks to a 2-1 victory over ZPC Kariba.

Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 5 Results:

Sheasham 1-1 Green Fuel

Herentals 2-1 ZPC Kariba

Manica Diamonds 0-1 Ngezi Platinum