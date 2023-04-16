Ray of hope for Zimbabwe as FIFA delegation is expected in the country tomorrow

A six-member FIFA delegation is reportedly expected to arrive in the country tomorrow for a meeting with the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC), to discuss the roadmap which might culminate in the readmission of Zimbabwe to the international football community.

Zimbabwe was suspended by FIFA in February last year, for a what the world governing body termed ‘third party interference’ after the SRC suspended the Felton Kamambo-led ZIFA executive for a litany of allegations, chief among them failure to account for public funds.

Despite FIFA insisting that the suspension can only be lifted if the Kamambo-led administration is reinstated, the world governing body has been having meetings with the Gerald Mlotshwa-led SRC over the course of last year, to find a solution to the problems affecting Zimbabwean football.

According to The Sunday Mail, FIFA head of development programmes in Africa, Solomon Mudege, the governing body’s head of Southern Africa David Fani, senior member associations governance manager, Sarah Solemale, are expected in the country tomorrow.

The publication also reports that CAF director of member associations Sarah Mukuna and Cosafa president Artur de Almeida e Silva, will be part of the delegation.

