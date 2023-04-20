Gallery: Simba Bhora release 2023 season kits

Premiership debutants Simba Bhora have unveiled their 2023 season home and away kits.

The Shamva-based side, like Dynamos and Highlanders, are sponsored by United Kingdom sports apparel manufacturer, OTB Looks.

In their first five games of the season, the Simba Ndoro-owned side was using the kits they were using in the Northern Region Division One last year.

Club spokesperson Charles Nyatsine confirmed that the new kits have arrived.

“Our jerseys have been delivered, we are hoping to use them this weekend,” Nyatsine told Soccer24.

Below are the images of the new kits;

More: Soccer24 News