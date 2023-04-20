Marshall Machazane gets his first coaching post

Marshall Machazane has ventured into coaching after getting his first gig with Real Betis Academy.

The ex-defender, who was last in the books of CAPS United, has been appointed as the Academy’s assistant coach for youth teams.

A statement from Betis confirmed the development, saying: “We are delighted to welcome Marshall Machazani into our Technical Team.

“Marshall will take the roles of our Strength & Conditioning coach as well as an Assistant coach in our Youth teams.”

The appointment comes after Machazane took part in an exchange programme

at FC Barcelona in Spain this month.

He is a holder of the ZIFA Level One Coaching Certificate and is also studying different coaching programmes with the International Sports Science Association.

Speaking after signing a contract with Betis Academy, the former Dynamos and Harare City centre back said: “I am looking forward to working with all the players as we groom them and train them to become our future professional footballers.

“I am also looking forward to working with all the coaches, management and sharing ideas and knowledge on how we could take our players to next level. I am more than excited.”