Tendayi Darikwa facing uncertain future at Wigan Athletic

Tendayi Darikwa is facing an uncertain future at Wigan Athletic.

The Latics captain’s two-year contract, which he signed in 2021, will expire at the end of the season and no new deal has been made yet.

There haven’t been any reports of talks on going and this might be due to the financial challenges the club is facing.

Fifteen more players at the struggling Championship side are also in the same predicament as Darikwa.

In an interview last month, Wigan coach Shaun Maloney admitted that they have to rebuild the team though he hinted at retaining some senior players beyond this season.

He was quoted as saying by the club’s website: “I do want to stress that there were a lot of questions asked, and we will be rebuilding certain structures within the Club.

“We have started that rebuild, but there is also a big fight at the moment that we have on our hands.

“The current group of players in the last eight weeks – and the last two in particular – have been incredible for me. The senior group of players have been brilliant for the Club and we’re going to rely on them for the next eight games – and next season.”