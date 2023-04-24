Maruwa explains biggest weakness in Chiefs defeat

Dynamos coach Herbert Maruwa has admitted his defence let him down after it was breached three times for the first time this season.

The Glamour Boys lost 3-2 at home to Bulawayo Chiefs in Sunday’s Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 6 encounter.

Speaking after the game, Maruwa blamed yesterday’s defeat to bad defending.

“Our defending wasn’t good today,” the gaffer told reporters.

“We have been defending very well before and this is the first time we have conceded goals. There was a lot of complacency at the back. We did very well in terms of coming back, but our defending wasn’t OK. Attacking-wise, we were good but defensively we weren’t and we gave them easy goals. Our tracking in the box was not good.”

Dembare, who were among the leading pack in the previous round, dropped to number 7 on the table following the loss.

The showed a subdued display throughout the game, falling behind in 17th minute through Mthokozisi Msebe’s effort.

Frank Makarati restored parity ten minutes later after converting a penalty.

Chiefs set another early pace in the second period when Felix Moyo restored Amakhosi’s lead just two minutes into the half.

The midfielder even earned a goal, scoring the equaliser in the 80th minute but his effort was in vain as Chiefs restored their lead seven minutes later through Danny Phiri.

The game ended in favour of the away team, who moved out of the relegation zone.