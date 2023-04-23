Dynamos suffer first defeat of the season, CAPS United maintain top spot

Dynamos suffered their first defeat of the 2023 Castle Lager Premiership season after losing 2-3 to Bulawayo Chiefs on Sunday.

The Glamour Boys, who were among the leading pack in the previous round, dropped to number 7 on the table following the loss.

The Herbert Maruwa’s charges showed a subdued display throughout the game, falling behind in 17th minute through Mthokozisi Msebe’s effort.

Frank Makarati restored parity ten minutes later after converting a controversial penalty.

Chiefs disputed the awarding of the penalty as they felt Malvin Mkolo handled the ball outside the box. They left the pitch in protest before returning five minutes later.

The action went to the break with both teams level, but it was the visitors who set another early pace in the second period when Felix Moyo restored Amakhosi’s lead just two minutes into the half.

Dynamos completely became disjointed with Tendai Matindife single handedly carrying the team in the following moments.

The midfielder even earned a goal, scoring the equaliser in the 80th minute but his effort was in vain as Chiefs restored their lead seven minutes later through Danny Phiri.

The game ended in favour of the away team, who moved out of the relegation zone.

In Bulawayo, CAPS United played a goalless draw against Chicken Inn.

The result kept them on the top of the table with twelve points, while picked their fourth successive draw to take position number 10.

Elsewhere, Sheasham and Simba Bhora shared the spoils following a 1-1 draw.

Results:

Dynamos 2-3 Bulawayo Chiefs

Chicken Inn 0-0 CAPS United

Sheasham 1-1 Simba Bhora