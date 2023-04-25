Highlanders youngster Prince Ndlovu arrives in Austria for trials

Highlanders youngster Prince Ndhlovu has finally travelled to Europe after he arrived in Austria a for trials this week.

TThe 17-year-old will undergo trials at SK Puntigamer Sturm Graz , who play in the Austrian Bundesliga, the top-flight league in that country.

Bosso confirmed the news in a statement on Twitter, saying: “Prince Ndhlovu has arrived for trials at SK Puntigamer Sturm Graz of Austria.

“We wish him the best of luck.

May he continue flying the Highlanders FC and National flag high.”

The trial comes on the backdrop of a failed attempt to undergo assessment in Croatia.

The youngster was supposed to have a month-long trial stint at Croatian second tier club HNK Vukovar 1991 alongside Majesa Academy’s attacking midfielder Promise Sithole in February.

However, the trip didn’t happen after he failed to secure the visa.

He started training with South African top-flight side Orlando Pirates until his recent departure for Europe.