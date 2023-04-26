Watch: Mushekwi scores stunning goal to open season account

Nyasha Mushekwi has opened his scoring account in the 2023 Chinese Super League season.

The Zimbabwean striker was on target for his Zhejiang side in the 2-1 loss against SD Taishan on Tuesday.

He netted in the 78th minute to pull one back which was not enough as his team had already conceded two goals.

The goal came after he won possession in the opponent’s half and made a run before smashing home a powerful short from a wide area.

⚽ Mushekwi (78') pic.twitter.com/Ip4HH4IXFM — Le Foot Chinois en VF 🇨🇳🇫🇷 (@csl_fr) April 25, 2023

Mushekwi, who signed a new two-year-contract with Zhejiang ahead of the new season, has started in all the three games played thus far this term.

And the Guangzhou-based team has lost all the matches and is currently at the bottom of the table after Round 3.