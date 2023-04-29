Musona named in Saudi Pro League Team of the Week

Knowledge Musona has been included in the SofaScore’s Saudi Pro League Team of the Week.

Musona made his first direct goal involvement in the league in over a month on Thursday after assisting Amir Sayoud in Al Tai’s 1-0 victory over Abha.

The Zimbabwean forward made a clever cut-back pass which was met by Sayoud near the penalty spot after beating his markers.

The assist was his seventh in this season.

The former Warriors international, who is Al Tai’s captain, went on to create the most chances in the game.

Here are his match stats in Thursday’s win.

Musona was also named in the Saudi Pro League Team of the Week for Matchday 17, 18 and 19 in which he had direct goal involvements whilst playing in the midfield.

His other Team of the Week inclusion came on Matchday 6 after scoring his first hat-trick in Saudi Arabia.