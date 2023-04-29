Harare derby: Gabriel Nyoni tips CAPS United to win

Former CAPS United speed merchant Gabriel Nyoni believes the Green Machine will emerge victorious in tomorrow’s Harare derby against Dynamos.

The two crosstown rivals renew their rivalry in the 44th edition of the derby at the National Sports Stadium.

Nyoni, who briefly played for CAPS before moving to South African top-flight side Maritzburg United in 2019, is of the view that Lloyd Chitembwe’s charges have got what it takes to win, compared to their DeMbare counterparts.

“I will definitely rally for Lloyd Chitembwe and his troops. I believe they have the necessary experience to win this out, especially considering some players at CAPS United were once part of Dynamos. So they have everything to prove tomorrow,” Nyoni told Soccer24 from his base in Cape Town, South Africa.

The former Highlanders captain believes CAPS players have to be aggressive in their approach.

"Arrogance and aggression to intimidate the Dynamos players. From the beginning of the game to the end," he said.

“These are the games that whatever religion you believe in, you have to seek out its spiritual power because you cannot calm your nerves no matter what you do. No man rises unassisted. So as a player, you have to pray and trust in whatever you believe in,” added Nyoni.

Makepekepe have had a bright start to the 2023 season and are at the summit of the table after six rounds of fixtures.

They are yet to taste defeat heading into the potentially-explosive clash.

Dynamos on the other hand, are on a run of three league games without a win —a setback which has resulted in a section of their fans demanding the sacking of coach Herbert Maruwa.