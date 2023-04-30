Washington Arubi inches closer to CAF Confederation Cup glory with Marumo Gallants

Washington Arubi has inched closer to the CAF Confederation Cup glory after his Marumo Gallants side qualified for the semifinals on Sunday.

Gallants edged Egyptian side 1-0 in the second leg of the quarterfinal encounter played at Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg to win the tie 2-1 on aggregate.

Goalkeeper Arubi started in the game for the tournament’s debutants.

He played the entire match and received a yellow card for time-wasting later in the encounter.

Celimpilo Ngema netted the match’s solitary goal in the 39th minute.

Gallants will face the winner in the quarterfinal clash between Nigerian side Rivers United and Young Africans.