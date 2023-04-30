Video: Dzvukamanja heads his fastest goal of the season

Terrence Dzvukamanja netted his fastest goal of the season in Orlando Pirates win over TS Galaxy on Sunday.

Dzvukamanja headed home a corner kick as early as in the 2nd minute to open the scoring.

The header became his fastest goal of the campaign and added to his five other strikes – also headers – that were scored in the previous rounds from January.

Terrence Dzvukamanja and headed goals go hand-in-hand 🤝 Pirates lead at the Mbombela Stadium ☠ 📺 Stream #DStvPrem live: https://t.co/Tg69y0DH5d pic.twitter.com/qNOK4EbcCA — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) April 30, 2023