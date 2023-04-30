Video: Dzvukamanja heads his fastest goal of the season

9:14 pm
by Mufaro

Terrence Dzvukamanja netted his fastest goal of the season in Orlando Pirates win over TS Galaxy on Sunday.

Dzvukamanja headed home a corner kick as early as in the 2nd minute to open the scoring.

The header became his fastest goal of the campaign and added to his five other strikes – also headers – that were scored in the previous rounds from January.

