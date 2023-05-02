Colliery, Bata Stadium cleared to host PSL games

Hwange’s Colliery Stadium and Bata Stadium in Gweru have been cleared to host Premier Soccer League games.

The two venues will be used by their respective teams – Hwange and newcomers Sheasham – starting on Matchday 8 of the Castle Lager Premiership this weekend.

Both Chipangano and the Construction Boys were forced to look for alternative home grounds at the start of the season after their stadiums failed to meet the minimum standards to host league games.

Hwange used Luveve Stadium in Bulawayo, while Sheasham hosted their home games at Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane.

Following extensive renovations at Bata and the Colliery, both clubs will return to their original grounds.

Meanwhile, Greenfuel and Simba Bhora will for now continue using alternative venues as their original home grounds are yet to reach minimum standards to host league games.

Greenfuel shifted from Chisumbanje and are currently using Gibbo Stadium in Triangle, while Simba Bhora, from Shamva, are hosting their games at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.