Shandirwa —DeMbare’s own ‘Kante’

CAPS United fan Richard Sande was arguably the best dressed surpoter, of the reported 18 500 who attended Sunday’s Harare derby between the Green Machine and crosstown rivals Dynamos at the National Sports Stadium.

Clad in a white shirt, green hat and a green pair of shorts, Sande stole the limelight with his school uniform like attire.

He had a ‘manual’ which read “7 million ways to beat Dynamos.” He held it confidently and was very sure Lloyd Chitembwe’s charges would emerge victorious, understandably so considering their brilliant start to the 2023 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season.

But in the end, DeMbare had one way to beat CAPS —a midfield masterclass by the trio of Donald Mudadi, Junior Makunike and Tanaka Shandirwa.

Of the three, it is Shandirwa who has been the most consistent for DeMbare this season.

The 23-year-old former Yadah man covered every blade of grass and was one of the most outstanding players, as Dynamos spoiled CAPS’ party with a 2-0 victory, courtesy of first half goals from Mudadi and Jayden Bakari.

Kante, as the ginger-haired midfielder is now affectionately-known in the blue half of the capital due to his resemblance as well as similar energy levels to Chelsea N’Golo Kanté, is definitely a player to look out for this season.