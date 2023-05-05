‘A player of exceptional athletic qualities’: Munetsi gets rave reviews after contract extension

Zimbabwe international Marshall Munetsi has been hailed as a player with exceptional athletic qualities by his club Stade de Reims.

The Mabvuku-bred Warriors star extended his stay at the French Ligue 1 side to 2027, today.

Munetsi has been one of the most consistent players for Reims since he joined them from Soweto giants Orlando Pirates in 2019.

The 26-year-old has scored six goals for the William Still-coached side this season, one better than his total of five the whole of last season.

“The tireless midfielder is extending his adventure at Stade de Reims for another year. He will be at Stade de Reims until 2027!,” reads a statement from the club.

“One kilometer on foot wears out your shoes. Not for Marshall Munetsi. Known for his exceptional athletic qualities, he is again this year the second outfield player to have traveled the greatest distance in a Ligue 1 Uber Eats match (13.7 km)!

“Marshall has been able, over the seasons, to expand his technical palette and sharpen his sense of goal. The midfielder has also scored 6 goals and 3 assists this season in the league. Proof of his versatility and reliability – he who was once used as a central defender by David Guion and Oscar Garcia – is now brilliantly illustrated as an attacking midfielder, or high point of a midfielder at 3.

“Associated with Azor Matusiwa and Dion Lopy with whom he forms one of the most complementary midfielders in Ligue 1 Uber Eats, Marshy (as his teammates call him) is perhaps having his most successful season in Champagne.

“His sense of sacrifice, his communicative generosity and his exemplarity on and off the pitch make him one of the leaders of the Reims locker room.”

Munetsi has also been nominated for the 2023 Marc-Vivien Foé award —a prestigious accolade which rewards the best African player in the French Ligue 1.