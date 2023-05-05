Cranborne Bullets shoot-down Simba Bhora, as fans turn their back on Ndiraya

A section of Simba Bhora fans waited for head coach Tonderai Ndiraya at the exit point, after the Premiership debutants were beaten 0-1 by struggling Cranborne Bullets at the National Sports Stadium on Friday.

Sylvaster Munhira’s solitary first half goal was enough for Nesbert ‘Yabo’ Saruchera’s Bullets to record their first win of the season, to the ire of Simba fans, who also watched the ambitious side lose to GreenFuel at home last week.

Ndiraya, who bemoaned fixture congestion after the defeat to GreenFuel, saw his charges succumb to their 4th defeat of the season and extend their winless run to three matches.

Ndiraya took over from veteran gaffer Authur Tutani, who was the head coach when they won the Northern Region sole ticket to earn promotion to the Premier Soccer League.

Tutani could not coach the Simba ‘Buju’ Ndoro-owned side in the country’s top-flight because he is not a holder of the required CAF A coaching badge.

Despite having experienced players like Partson Jaure, Talent Chawapiwa, Valentine Musarurwa, Ronald Chitiyo, Simba Chinani and Tichaona Chipunza, Ndiraya has failed to match Simba’s preason expectations.

“The team is not playing well, we don’t even know if we can identify the coach’s philosophy. We cannot be losing to teams like Cranborne Bullets considering the players we have,” fumed one Simba fan who asked not to be named.

“He should simply go, before our team gets worse. He is actually lucky that these games are not being played in Shamva, the Shamva community would have besieged him already by now,” added the fan.