Mutasa upbeat as MWOS, Golden Eagles clash

Freshly-recruited MWOS FC coach Lloyd ‘Samaita’ Mutasa believes his side has what it takes to collect maximum points, when they take on Golden Eagles in what should be an interesting Northern Region Soccer League match at Ngoni Stadium tomorrow.

The former Warriors assistant coach was appointed the Punters’ head coach two weeks ago, replacing Wonder Ngoko, who is now his assistant.

Since Mutasa’s appointment, the ambitious side played out a 1-1 with ZRP Harare at home before thrashing bottom-placed Concession on Thursday.

Mutasa believes Eagles, who were one of the pre-season favorites to earn promotion, will give MWOS a tough test but is also confident his troops will prevail.

“It’s a big game and Golden Eagles are a team with good players and a lot of technical experience and they most certainly are going to be competing for propmotion,” said Mutasa.

“We won our last game and we are confident that we will do what needs to be done and get the win. We also hope that our fans will show up will show up in their numbers and support us,” he added.

Despite having players with Premiership experience, in the form of goalkeeper Blessing Mandimutsira and veteran forward Chris Samakwere, Mutasa insists it’s about the team, not individuals.

“MWOS is a team and any player is a key player at any day. The team functions as a body and we can point to any single player as key. For now we want to build on the win and try to get another victory as a team and take it one game at a time,” said the former Dynamos midfielder.

Eagles, who are now under the guidance of Mark Mathe having parted ways with Gilbert Mushangazhike last week, will head into the clash oozing with confidence after their impressive 2-1 win away at Chinhoyi Stars on Wednesday.

Only a point seprate the two sides after 7 rounds of fixtures, with Eagles occupying 5th place with 13 points, one adrift of 6th-placed MWOS.

The match kicks off at 15:00 hrs.