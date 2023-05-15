Sheasham confront PSL over Bata Stadium ban, threaten not to fulfil CAPS game

Premiership debutants Sheasham have confronted the Premier Soccer League (PSL) over the latter’s decision to ban Bata Stadium from hosting league matches and also threatened not to fulfill their next game against CAPS United if the resolution is not reversed.

The Gweru-based side used Bata from the time they were in the Central Region Division One and decided to give it facelift so that they use it in their debut campaign in the country’s top-flight.

Two weeks ago, the ZIFA First Instance Body (FIB), who are the local licensing body, gave Bata the green light to host PSL matches and the Construction Boys even hosted Highlanders there.

But barely a week after the Sheasham-Bosso game, which ended goalless, the PSL made a u-turn and banned Bata from hosting top-flight matches until construction is complete.

In a letter written by Sheasham president Clive Mandaza to the PSL seen by Soccer24, the Construction Boys questioned why the FIB, who gave the stadium the green light initially, were not involved in its banning.

“I refer to the above, and our communication yesterday. The first Instance Board having approved the use of

Bata Stadium to host PSL matches and my team having successfully hosted Highlanders FC at Bata Stadium on the 7th of May 2023,” reads part of the letter.

“I was shocked to receive correspondence from Mr Kenny Ndebele suspendingbanning the hosting of all PSL matches purportedly in the interest of all football stakeholders. I

attach hereto the letter from Chief Executive Officer of PSL which is self-explanatory for easy reference.

“I am disturbed because the purported reversal of the FIB comes at a point when my team is busy fulfilling the conditions the FIB laid out and we are still within the timelines provided.

“Therefore, I ask the basis of the

cancellation of the approval which was done by the FIB and why the reversal does not come through the FIB.

“May you be kind enough to resolve this before our next game against Caps United as my team will not be able to fulfil the match away from Bata Stadium.”

The PSL has since announced that Sheasham’s next home game (against CAPS) will be played at Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane —a venue they used temporarily before Bata was given the go-ahead to host league matches.