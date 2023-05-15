Tanzanian giants confirm interest in Khama Billiat

Khama Billiat has attracted interest from Tanzanian giants Young Africans as his Kaizer Chiefs future remains uncertain.

The former Warriors international’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

With just a month left before the end of his deal, the 32-year-old is now eligible to sign a pre-contract with a club of his choice.

And Young Africans have confirmed their interest in the player through club’s vice president Arafat Haji.

“He is a high-level player that we would like to have in our team,” Haji told Isolezwe newspaper, as cited by Goal.com.

“We know him and we know that his contract is ending. However, he is still a Chiefs player, we must respect that.

“We will discuss the signing of players and plans for next season after the season is over.”

Meanwhile, other reports in South Africa have suggested that Chiefs are considering extending and talks will commence at the end of the season.