Defiant Sheasham standing their ground, not planning to host CAPS at Mandava

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League new boys Sheasham are standing their ground on their quest to host their next game at Bata Stadium, insisting they will not do so anywhere else.

The Gweru-based side are scheduled to welcome CAPS United on Sunday but the build-up to the clash has been marred by confusion over the venue.

Bata Stadium (Sheasham’s home ground) was given the green light by the ZIFA First Instance Body (FIB) to host league games and the John Nyikadzino-coached side even hosted Highlanders there on May 7.

But barely a week later, the PSL banned the facility from hosting league matches until construction is complete.

Sheasham then wrote to both the PSL and ZIFA advising them that the Construction Boys will not fulfil the CAPS game if it is not being played at Bata.

While the PSL is insisting that the game will be played at Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane, Sheasham are standing their ground and threatening not to fulfill it.

“We are not going to play at Mandava, that’s for sure,” a source at Sheasham who chose not to be named, told Soccer24.

“We are clear on that issue, our stadium was given the green light by the FIB to host PSL matches and we are abiding by that, while continuing to sort out other areas they highlighted we should,” added the source.

PSL spokesperson Kudzai Bare confirmed they received the letter from Sheasham and said they will act accordingly if the Construction Boys don’t fulfil the game on Sunday.

“We will be guided by the rules and regulations of the PSL if they decide not to fulfill the fixture,” said Bare.