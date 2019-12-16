Manuel “Manolo” Márquez Roca who once had a short stint in the Spanish top division – La Liga has reportedly applied for the Warriors coaching job.

According to the Herald, the 51-year old Spaniard who coached Las Palmas in 2017 for six months is among a couple of foreign coaches who wants to take over the national team as ZIFA looks to name a substantive mentor at the start of January.

Márquez Roca, former defender, has also managed teams in the lower divisions in his native country.

Former Highlanders and Ngezi Platinum coach Erol Akbay also submitted his C.V along with German gaffer Hans Michael Weiss, according to the newspaper.

Weiss has worked at the Rwanda youth team programs and served as the technical director of the country’s FA.

He also coached the Philippines national football team for three years from 2011 to 2014.

Former Orlando Pirates coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic is another foreigner said to have put his name on the hat for consideration.

Micho is hunting for a new job after he was sacked by Egyptian giants Zamalek, having taken charge of just twelve games.

