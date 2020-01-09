Zimbabwean defender Adam Chicksen is set to sign a new long term contract with English League One side Bolton Wanderers.

The 28-year old joined the club in August last year in a deal which ends this January.

According to UK news website, Bolton News, the fullback is likely to enter into a new contract anytime soom.

“My ambition is to stay here other than that I just need to perform in order to give myself a chance to get a contract,” Chicksen told the publication.

“Nothing else matters to me but playing games and playing well for this club.”

