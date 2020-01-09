Chippa United scored a last-minute winner against Black Leopards to return to winning ways on Wednesday.

The Norman Mapeza-coached side took the lead through Thabo Rakhale in the first minute before the host equalised in the 55th minute courtesy of Lesedi Kapinga’s effort.

However, Mapeza’s side were not to be denied maximum points with Silas Maziya grabbing the winner in the final kick of the game.

The result sees Chippa United on 10th with 20 points.

Here is how Norman Mapeza reacted to the winning goal.

#AbsaPrem @ChippaUnitedFC Norman Mapeza seems to be getting it right with Chippa Black Leopards 1-2 Chippa United pic.twitter.com/qp9FzIjdiC — Soccer Clipz (@Cafulele1) January 8, 2020

