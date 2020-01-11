Zimbabwean international Tinotenda Kadewere started the new year where he left off as he scored in Le Havre’s 1-0 win over Niort.
Kadewere who is a reported target for a number of European teams including Lyon, Galatasaray, Southampton,Real Valladolid and Celtic scored in the 16th minute of the game.
The solitary was enough to give Le Havre maximum points. I
t was the Zimbabwean international’s 18th goal of the season, four clear of Clermont’s Adrian Grbic who is in 2nd place of the top scorers chart.