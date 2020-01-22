Le Havre have confirmed that they have reached an agreement with Lyon on Tinotenda Kadewere’s transfer.

The Zimbabwean striker who joined the Ligue 2 side in 2018 will play along with Warriors team-mate Marshall Munetsi of Stade de Reims in the French top-flight. However, that will only happen in the next season as the 24-year old will be loaned back to Le Havre until the end of this campaign.

It’s believed Lyon will pay €15 million for the striker as he becomes the most expensive Zimbabwean footballer.

The 24-year-old former Harare City player currently leads the Ligue 2 scoring chart with 18 goals in 20 matches.

The news put an end to the interest from other European clubs who were chasing his signature.

