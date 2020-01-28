Dynamos coach Tonderai Ndiraya claims that donning the blue and white DeMbare kit and and coaching the Harare giants are the two most challenging assignments in local football.

“Stanza”, as Ndiraya is warmly known in the blue half of the capital, played for Dynamos in the 90s and is one of the many to have played for and coached the 1998 Champions League finalists.

“This is Dynamos, like I have said, it is the most difficult club to play for as a player and the most difficult to coach,’’ Ndiraya told The Herald newspaper.

“Just acquiring players is not good enough. You need to prepare them, to get into the right fitness levels and make sure that they are able to handle the pressure which comes with playing for such a big brand,” he explained.

