The Confederation of African Football has hit Al Hilal with a hefty fine following a violent incident in their final Champions League Group B game against Al Ahly over the weekend.

The Sudanese club hosted the 1-1 draw and its fans invaded the pitch soon after the final whistle in protest over the team’s failure to secure a qualification for the quarter-finals.

They attacked Al Ahly players and coaching staff before local security forces intervened to break up the riot.

CAF has now ordered Al Hilal to play behind closed doors in their next four games in interclub competitions.

The club will also pay an additional USD 100,000, which could be reduced to half the amount if the incident does not reoccur within a year.

