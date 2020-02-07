Norman Mapeza has urged players from lower leagues to watch and learn from their counterparts who play in Europe.

The gaffer was not happy with how his Chippa United side performed on Wednesday, despite winning 3-0 in the Nedbank Cup against defending champions TS Galaxy.

Mapeza believes if players copy from those in Europe, it will be easier for the coaches to implement some strategies during the game. He wants his players to play one-touch football similar with that he introduced at FC Platinum during his five-year stay.

The Zimbabwean club used what became known as “pure platinum play” which is based on retaining more possession by means of passing and patient build-ups.

“We were supposed to play one-touch and did not, so it is frustration. [PSL] footballers should watch games on TV and learn from those guys in Europe because it will make our jobs easier,” he said in his reflection of Wednesday’s victory.

“I was not happy with the decision-making, we were just giving the ball away. It was not on. We won the game, that is the main thing. But as a coach you are never satisfied.”

