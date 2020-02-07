The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has given an update regarding Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic’s work permit.

The 54-year-old Croatian will be at the helm of the country’s senior men’s national soccer for the next two years and ZIFA Communications manager Xolisani Gwesela confirmed they have embarked on the process to have Logarusic’s permit ready.

“We have submitted all the paper work for it and we now await the response from the authorities” said Gwesela in an interview with Soccer24.

Asked whether or not the gaffer can only come into the country when his permit is ready, Gwesela said: “We can only let you of when he will be coming once his paper are sorted out.”

The former Sudan coach will be assisted by Chicken Inn coach Joey ‘Mafero’ Antipas and Harare City’s Lloyd Chitembwe.

