Daniel Sturridge has been banned from playing football for four months after breaching gambling rules.

The former Liverpool striker has also been hit with a £150,000 fine.

He was found guilty of providing his brother with “inside information” and instructed him to bet on his possible transfer to Sevilla in January 2018.

Initially, Sturridge was was handed a two-week ban plus a £75,000 fine, but following an appeal by the FA, an independent regulatory commission then reviewed the punishment.

A statement by the FA confirmed the development: “Daniel Sturridge has been suspended from all football and football-related activity from today until the end of 17 June 2020.

“Following an appeal by the FA of the previous findings of the independent regulatory commission in this case, an independent appeal board has found that the regulatory commission misapplied the FA’s rules in relation to the use of inside information and made findings of fact which could not be sustained.

“As a result, the appeal board has found proven two further charges which were originally dismissed. Other factual findings of the regulatory commission were left undisturbed.

“In relation to the sanction, the appeal board agreed with the FA that the penalty originally imposed on Mr Sturridge was unduly lenient and therefore increased his effective playing ban from two weeks to four months. The appeal board also doubled the fine to £150,000.

“FIFA has confirmed that the suspension will be of worldwide effect.”

Sturridge has terminated his contract with Turkish side Trabzonspor.

