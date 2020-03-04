Kaizer Chiefs have issued a worrying update on Willard Katsande who was injured over the weekend.

The 34-year old could miss the majority of the remaining games after he tore the ligament in the inner part of his knee during the 1-0 victory over Orlando Pirates on Saturday. He was stretchered off in the 75th minute.

Katsande’s expected date of return is still unknown and an appointment with a specialist has been set.

Physiotherapist Dave Milner confirmed the news on the club’s official website.

“Katsande is currently in a brace. He had a scan and will see the specialist this week to determine the extent of the injury.”

Meanwhile, the development comes as a blow to title-chasing Kaizer Chiefs if the midfielder is sidelined for a long time.

