Three promoted teams – Tenax, Whawha and Bulawayo City – could find themselves back in the unfashionable Division One, amid revelations that they had not paid affiliation fees by yesterday.

All PSL clubs are mandated to pay an annual subscription of $208 000, which the trio has failed to pay, a feat that has cast doom upon their future in the top-flight.

Army side Craneborne Bullets are the only newboys who have fulfilled this financial obligation.

Tenax, Whawha and Bulawayo City have since been given a reprieve to pay their fees by next Friday, with their failure to meet set deadlines negatively impacting on the release of fixtures of the 2020 PSL season.

The trio were relegated to the shores of proceedings at the PSL Annual General Meeting held yesterday while Herentals were barred pending their disciplinary hearing, which was postponed on Thursday.

