Knox Mutizwa’s second goal against AmaZulu is up for the ABSA Premiership Goal of the Month for February award.

The Warriors striker curled home the ball from near the inside edge of the box.

The shot was his 11th goal of the season.

Here is the video of how scored the goal.

