Knox Mutizwa’s second goal against AmaZulu is up for the ABSA Premiership Goal of the Month for February award.

The Warriors striker curled home the ball from near the inside edge of the box.

The shot was his 11th goal of the season.

Here is the video of how scored the goal.

Sthende Nation!!💚💛

Knox “the hitman” Mutizwa has been nominated for goal of the month (February 2020) for his last minute winner against amazulu VOTE NOW on https://t.co/tfr190vpz1 stand a chance to win your favorite club’s jersey.

Voting lines close on Thurs,12 March 2020. pic.twitter.com/lTIK7tq98S — Lamontville Golden Arrows FC (@goldenarrowsfc1) March 5, 2020

