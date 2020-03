Zimbabwean midfielder Butholezwe Ncube had to be stretched off in AmaZulu’s 1-0 victory over log leaders Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Ncube was taken off in the 83rd minute with Usuthu leading 1-0 and a video at our disposal shows the 27-year-old being ferried on a wheelchair.

Ncube was not the only Zimbabwean player to be stretched off in the game, Talent Chawapihwa, who set up Bongi Ntuli for the winner, also had to be replaced in the second stanza.

