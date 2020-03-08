SuperSport United CEO Stan Matthews has cleared the air on the future of head coach Kaitano Tembo after reports in recent months suggested that the gaffer could step down from his post at the end of this season.

Tembo signed a two-year contract which expires in June and the club boss has assured the former Zimbabwe international defender that he must not worry about his future.

Speaking to KickOff.com, Matthews said: “Kaitano has a two-year extension clause in his contract. There is no question in our minds that he deserves an extension whatever happens.

“He won us a trophy and we are sitting okay in the league. He brought through three young players. He is a club man.

“I am not sure where this media nonsense comes from around his contract. Kaitano’s job is not under threat. He will be with us next season no matter what.”

Tembo has won the MTN8 Cup and is on course to finish in the top 4.

