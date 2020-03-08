Video: Slippery Chawapihwa sets up Ntuli for AmaZulu’s winner against Chiefs Soccer24 on 8 Mar, 2020 Zimbabwe international Talent Chawapihwa set up Bomgi Ntuli for AmaZulu’s winner against Kaizer Chiefs. Watch the Share this:Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Comments comments Related posts: Zimbabwean players abroad: Weekly performance review Nyoni issues heartwarming apology to Cape Town City goalie after horror challenge Kaizer Chiefs give update on Billiat’s fitness Pumped-up Karuru fulfills promise to Stellenbosch coach