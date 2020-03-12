Luke Petros has reportedly dumped PSL newboys, Whawha.

Reports from the Whawha camp indicate that Petros received an offer from MSU FC which he could not resist. He replaces Joseph Micheal who was dismissed from the helm of the varsity team last month.

The former Warriors and Kaizer Chiefs man leaves, Whawha, at a time when they are failing to make ends meet, with their future in the Premiership in doubt as they are struggling to pay their mandatory PSL affliation fee.

This also besets the ZPCS club with more problems as they are now burdened with hunting for another coach.

