The Kaizer Chiefs fans leant with shock yesterday afternoon that midfielder George Maluleka rejected a 2-year contract offered by the club and signed a pre-contract with Mamelodi Sundowns instead.

“Following a string of negotiations, the player himself revealed to the Club that he has signed a pre-contract with Mamelodi Sundowns. Maluleka joined Kaizer Chiefs in January 2014 and his current contract is due to end on 30 June 2020,” announced the ABSA Premiership log leaders.

What that simply means is Maluleka, a key player in the Amakhosi setup, will join the Brazilians next season and his move might have come with some element of irony considering that Khama Billiat made the same move in 2018, the only difference being it was the other way round.

Billiat’s move to Chiefs equally surprised many, with some suggesting that he ought to have chosen somewhere else, with Europe or the Egyptian league better destinations for the Aces Youth Academy graduate according to some.

To somewhat justify those suggestions, Billiat is, if the truth is to be told, no where near the player he was at Mamelodi Sundowns. Admittedly, injuries have hindered his progress at Naturena, but to what extent?

His last goal for Chiefs was against AmaZulu in September last year, shocking statistics for a player who barely 3 years ago, was in the running for the CAF Player of the Year (african based player).

Now, Maluleka’s decision was simply one made by choice but the fact that he made it at 31 years of age somewhat shows the pedigree Chiefs have in South African foootball.

Was Amakhosi the right destination for Billiat in 2018 and is Pitso Mosimane right to say the Chiefs style of play does not suit the Zimbabwe international?

