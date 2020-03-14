Zimbabwe international Terrence Dzukamanja scored twice as Bidvest Wits hammered National First Division side Real Kings 4-0 to book a place in the Nedbank Cup semi-finals on Friday.

Dzukamanja scored in the 54th and 68th minute of the clash, on the second instance rounding off the keeper to slot home into an empty net as Gavin Hunt’s men cruised to the last 4 of the knockout competition.

The Clever Boys go their other two goals through Bienvenu Eva Nga and former Kaizer Chiefs defender Lorenzo Gordinho.

Comments

comments