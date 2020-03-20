Manchester United are reportedly considering giving club legend Eric Cantona a role Old Trafford.

The 53-year-old played for the Red Devils between 1992 and 1997 and made a name for himself as one of the best players in the club’s history.

According to the Mirror, the United’s chiefs are discussing the idea of giving their former striker an ambassadorial role.

The publication reports that Cantona’s return “would be a huge lift for the club and a major vote winner for the current club hierarchy as they stay in touch with the glorious past”.

The Frenchman is also often credited as being Ferguson’s greatest ever signing as he helped push Manchester United to their first Premier League title and spark a glorious new era for the club.

