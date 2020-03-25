Zimbabweans’ curiosity on the welfare of Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic will now be a thing of the past following the revelation of his salary.

The 54-year-old Croat was unveiled as the senior men’s national soccer team coach by the ZIFA board at Cresta Oasis on the 13th of February but the the Felton Kamambo-led administration avoided questions on how much they would be paying the former Sudan coach.

According to The Herald however, Logarusic earns a monthly salary of US$7000, with the ZIFA board having offered him US$6500 initially.

The coach’s start to life at the helm of the Warriors has been marred by the outbreak of the Coronavirus epidemic, which has resulted in the cancellation of both CHAN 2020 and AFCON 2021 games.

