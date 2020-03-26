England-based Zimbabwean midfielder Marvelous Nakamba has rallied defender Partson Jaure following the latter’s nasty car crash last Sunday.

The Dynamos captain’s Toyota Runx veered off the road and crashed, resulting in him fracturing his skull.

Many football stars sent messages of good wishes to the former University of Pretoria defender and the Aston Villa midfielder has weighed in with one.

“Partson Jaure my brother, I’m Praying for your speedy recovery and strength throughout this challenging episode of your life. I can’t wait to see you swing back to your normal self once again. Get well soon my fellow Warrior,” noted Nakamba.

