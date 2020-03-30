The South African Premier Soccer League has confirmed that players will continue receiving their full salaries despite the suspension of games due to coronavirus.

Several clubs around the world have proposed a pay reduction for their players and staff since revenue has dropped in the past few weeks.

PSL’s acting chief executive Mato Madlala told Sowetan newspaper on Monday that the league will continue giving a R2.5m monthly grant which clubs use to pay wages and cover other expenses.

“Clubs will continue receiving their grants from the PSL. Even if the season runs until June it will not be a problem because clubs receive the grant every month throughout the year,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Absa Premiership’s possible return of the campaign was pushed back to May 9.

