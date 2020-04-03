South African football fans have urged the country’s football authorities not to emulate their Belgian counterparts, who declared log leaders Club Brugge as champions following the Covid-19 enforced break.

The novel pandemic has forced all football activity to be put on hold as most countries in the world adhere to government-enforced lockdowns and the Belgian League authorities yesterday declared Brugge, who were 15 points adrift of the chasing pack, as 2019/20 champions, a decision which some feel should not be made when it comes to ABSA Premership log leaders Kaizer Chiefs.

“We don’t want that here (in South Africa). That team must win buy completing the remaining games, because we all know they will choke,” noted one Nungu Kandlela on Twitter and his words were also by Mathew Sebothoma.

“We don’t want it in the PSL. We (Sundowns) were gonna take the league! Sir Pitso had all the moves calculated.”

”They shouldn’t try it in the South African PSL because it is an injustice to football,” weighed in another user.

Amakhosi were 4 points clear at the summit of the South African top flight when the league was suspended, with second-placed Masandawana having a game in hand, in a tightly-contested title race.

