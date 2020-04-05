The local football family could find itself hoping and praying for the best in as far as the safety of Zimbabwean players in the United Kingdom in concerned following the escalation of the Coronavirus there.

According to figures released by the government today, the Coronavirus death toll in the UK is now a staggering 4934, after 621 recent deaths on account of the global pandemic.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock pleaded with UK citizens to follow the lockdown rules and practice social distancing as it is the only way to mitigate the spread of the virus.

“Following the rules is mission critical… the more people follow the rules, the faster we will be through it” he said in a video posted on the SkyNews website.

The United Kingdom is home to Warriors stars Marvelous Nakamba (Aston Villa), Tendayi Darikwa (Nottingham Forest) Admiral Muskwe (Swindon Town City), Macauley Bonne (Charlton Athletic) and Cliff Moyo (Kidderminster Harriers).

