Manchester City have confirmed that they will launch a probe following reports exposing Kyle Walker hosted a sex party during lockdown.

English newspaper The Sun reported on Sunday that defender, along with a friend, invited two escorts to his Manchester home last Tuesday.

In a statement, City said the England defender’s actions had “directly contravened” his responsibility as a role model and will carry an investigation.

City said: “Manchester City FC are aware of a story in a tabloid newspaper regarding the private life of Kyle Walker in relation to a breach of the UK lockdown and social distancing rules.

“Footballers are global role models, and our staff and players have been working to support the incredible efforts of the NHS and other key workers in fighting the effects of the Covid-19 coronavirus in any way we can.

“Kyle’s actions in this matter have directly contravened these efforts.

“We are disappointed to hear the allegations, note Kyle’s swift statement and apology, and will be conducting an internal disciplinary procedure in the coming days.”

The Walker has since issued an apology saying: “I want to take this opportunity to issue a public apology for the choices I made last week.

“I understand that my position as a professional footballer brings the responsibility of being a role model. As such, I want to apologise to my family, friends, football club, supporters and the public for letting them down.”

