Black Rhinos have released a 30-man squad for their 2020 season.

Chauya Chipembere have retained a couple of their players who featured last term plus a severa additions in the likes of Edgar Mhungu, Tawanda Macheke, Walter Sande, Stephen Chimsoro – all from Dynamos – and Tatenda Mchisi among others.

Here is the Rhinos squad:

