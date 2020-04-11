FIFA president Gianni Infantino has reiterated that football will only restart once it is 100% safe to do so and no match is worth risking a human life.
Infantino’s remarks come at a time when the football world is not even sure when or if football will continue amid the escalation of the deadly coronavirus worldwide.
He said: “I cannot stress this enough, no match, no competition and no league is worth risking a single human life.”
”If we have to wait a little longer we must do so. It’s better to wait a little bit longer than to take any risks.”
Nearly all football leagues in Europe are pending, except for the Belgian League, which has been handed to leaders Club Brugge.