English Premier League clubs have reiterated their commitment to complete the 2019/20 campaign, but they did not come up with a date to resume action.

All top-flight sides held a meeting via video conference on Friday to discuss the situation following the coronavirus crisis which has seen the league suspended since 13 March.

Clubs expected to discuss the proposed 30 June deadline during the meeting but it was decided now was not the right time to do so.

“In common with other businesses and industries, the Premier League and our clubs are working through complex planning scenarios,” the Premier League said.

“We are actively engaging with stakeholders, including broadcast partners, and our aim is to ensure we are in a position to resume playing when it is safe to do so and with the full support of the government. The health and wellbeing of players, coaches, managers, club staff and supporters are our priority and the League will only restart when medical guidance allows.

“Today’s shareholders’ meeting provided an opportunity to discuss possible scheduling models. It remains our objective to complete the 2019-20 season but at this stage all dates are tentative while the impact of Covid-19 develops.”

